Long-awaited road fixes are coming to Atlanta’s Cascade Road

The City Council on Monday approved $20.9 million in road improvements for 3.5 miles of Cascade, from Kingsdale Drive near the Perimeter to Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in West End.

The project includes road resurfacing and restriping, traffic signal upgrades, improvements to bus stops, extended bike lanes and additional pedestrian safety features. The funding is coming from TSPLOST and Renew Atlanta. The city did not say when the construction is set to be completed.