Long-awaited road fixes are coming to Atlanta’s Cascade Road

A rendering of the upgrades coming to a portion of Cascade Road.
A rendering of the upgrades coming to a portion of Cascade Road.

Credit: Atlanta Department of Transportation

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Residents of Atlanta’s Cascade Road corridor will soon enjoy a smoother ride down the popular thoroughfare.

The City Council on Monday approved $20.9 million in road improvements for 3.5 miles of Cascade, from Kingsdale Drive near the Perimeter to Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in West End.

The project includes road resurfacing and restriping, traffic signal upgrades, improvements to bus stops, extended bike lanes and additional pedestrian safety features. The funding is coming from TSPLOST and Renew Atlanta. The city did not say when the construction is set to be completed.

Residents have grown frustrated over the years about the state of Cascade, a busy road that connects several southwest Atlanta neighborhoods. Much of the corridor lacks sidewalks and has a number of potholes.

“People will be walking along Cascade Road who have never ever walked on Cascade a day in their lives and I’m looking forward to that,” Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet, whose district includes much of the road, said in a statement.

Councilman Andre Dickens, who chairs the council’s transportation committee, said the project is “something the community has asked for now for over a decade and I’m glad to support the approval of this legislation to get this done. We will help increase safety, mobility, and stormwater drainage along this very important corridor in southwest Atlanta.”

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also heralded the approval of the project Monday.

