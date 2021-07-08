Local, state mayors stress need for passage of $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan

“As we continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, we must continue to look towards the future and make long-term investments in America,” Vince Williams, Union City’s mayor and GMC president, said during the virtual meeting.

The mayors said many of the problems are universal, affecting the state’s bigger cities and its rural communities — especially the lack of broadband services.

“We need broadband to all our cities, small cities and rural cities,” Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said. “This pandemic pointed out ... that some of our kids don’t have connectivity. And they lagged behind.”

And even when the Internet is available, not everyone can get it, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said.

“We have some areas in our community that even though the Internet service is available, it is not affordable,” he said.