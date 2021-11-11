ajc logo
LIVE UPDATES: Ahmaud Arbery death | Trial testimony enters Day 5

Defense attorney Franklin Hogue, left, and prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, right, talk Tuesday during the trial of Greg McMichael, his son, Travis, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan. The men face murder and other charges in the 2020 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Defense attorney Franklin Hogue, left, and prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, right, talk Tuesday during the trial of Greg McMichael, his son, Travis, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan. The men face murder and other charges in the 2020 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

The trial of the three men charged in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery continues into its fifth day on Thursday, with jurors expected to watch a nearly four-hour deposition from Larry English, the owner of the home under construction.

Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, face murder and other charges in the Feb. 23, 2020 shooting of the 25-year-old in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick. The three men contend they were trying to make a citizen’s arrest because they suspected Arbery of entering English’s vacant home following a string of neighborhood break-ins. State prosecutors have said while Arbery was seen inside the unsecured home on several occasions, he never stole anything or damaged any property.

Here’s the latest from inside the courtroom:

[9:05 a.m.]: Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley has taken the bench. Court is in session.

