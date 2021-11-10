Neighbor who called police on Arbery expresses regret

On the witness stand, Albenze was asked whether he thought Arbery saw him from across the street, and whether that made Arbery run away from the home under construction.

“I don’t know why he took off running. I don’t know if he saw me or not,” Albenze replied.

Arbery ran from the house and farther into the neighborhood. It was there he was chased by Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie Bryan. The chase ended minutes later when Travis McMichael fired fatal shotgun blasts into Arbery.

All three defendants face murder and other felony charges in the shooting. Wednesday marked the fourth day of testimony in the trial taking place at the Glynn County Courthouse.

On the witness stand, Albenze admitted he would rather be “anywhere else.” He also acknowledged that his role has led some people to launch personal attacks against him.

Defense attorney Bob Rubin, who represents Travis McMichael, got Albenze to agree that he has felt some guilt over what happened.

“Because you felt like you put into motion these events that turned tragic,” Rubin said.

“I thought maybe if he hadn’t (seen me), he wouldn’t have run away — I don’t know,” Albenze said.

“And that still weighs heavy on your heart,” Rubin noted.

“Yes,” Albenze said with a sigh.

In a police interview, Greg McMichael said Arbery was “hauling ass” running past his house. McMichael said this prompted him to get his own handgun and call for his son.

“He was running like people don’t run normally,” Greg McMichael told Glynn County Sgt. Roderic Nohilly. “He wasn’t out for no Sunday jog. He was getting the hell out of there.”

Albenze walked back to his home after calling the police. Moments later, he heard the three shotgun blasts that left Arbery dead in the street. He testified Wednesday that he got on his bicycle and rode toward the scene.

“I saw a police car. I saw Mr. Arbery laying on the street. I saw Greg and Travis there,” Albenze said. “It was kind of a shocking scene.”

After that, Albenze rode back to his house, where he had “several” drinks.

Greg McMichael told police that afternoon that his son shot Arbery in self-defense.

“I think he was, his intention was, to grab that shotgun and probably shoot Travis,” Greg McMichael told Nohilly. “That’s in my mind. That’s what I saw. And with that in mind, if he’d have gotten that shotgun and there was any separation between Travis and him, I was going to cap his ass.”