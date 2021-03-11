Lilburn to host St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday

Lilburn will hold a walking St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
The event will take place at 3 p.m. Residents are encouraged to decorate bicycles, strollers or other non-motorized vehicles and participate in the parade around Lilburn City Park.
The crowd will be led by a leprechaun stilt walker and bagpipe player. Pets are welcome.
In addition to the parade, the city will award prizes for the best leprechauns, including the best-dressed pet and two prizes for children. The city will also name a Mr. and Ms. Lilburchaun.
The celebration will include a leprechaun fiddler, performances by the Drake School of Irish Dance and a DJ. Food will be for sale at Agavero Parkside and Kona Ice.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged. The city’s notice says all attendees are “personally responsible to take all precautions with regards to COVID-19.”