Lighting company to open Henry facility, access Port of Savannah

Feit, which supplies lighting and smart home products to Lowes, Costco, Ace Hardware and Atlanta-based Home Depot, has purchased an existing 269,000-square-foot facility for its expansion. The distribution center will be the 40-year-old company’s first on the East Coast and will utilize the Port of Savannah to pass 5,000 cargo shipments through the state annually.

“Continuing to invest in our supply chain and distribution capabilities is required to support our expanding smart home and LED lighting business,” Feit Electric President Alan Feit said. “We will be bringing inventory through the Port of Savannah and selected the location based on proximity to the Port of Savannah and convenience to metro Atlanta.