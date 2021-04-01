Lighting company to open Henry facility, access Port of Savannah

California-based lighting and smart home company Feit Electric plans to open a $25 million distribution center in McDonough in Henry County, bringing with it 120 jobs.
Feit, which supplies lighting and smart home products to Lowes, Costco, Ace Hardware and Atlanta-based Home Depot, has purchased an existing 269,000-square-foot facility for its expansion. The distribution center will be the 40-year-old company’s first on the East Coast and will utilize the Port of Savannah to pass 5,000 cargo shipments through the state annually.
“Continuing to invest in our supply chain and distribution capabilities is required to support our expanding smart home and LED lighting business,” Feit Electric President Alan Feit said. “We will be bringing inventory through the Port of Savannah and selected the location based on proximity to the Port of Savannah and convenience to metro Atlanta.
“Establishing a new distribution presence helps us support the growing demand for flexible customer delivery options in this dynamic retail market,” he said.
Available jobs are expected to include positions in material handling, management and administration, the company said.
“We are excited that Feit Electric has selected Henry County as the location for their new facility,” Henry County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell said. “As a global lighting manufacturer, Feit’s decision provides further evidence of Henry County’s growing role in global commerce.”