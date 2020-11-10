Lidl donating 800 turkeys to Atlanta food bank ahead of Thanksgiving

Grocery store chain Lidl is kicking off its holiday season by donating 800 turkeys to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, which will distribute them to local families in need.
Lidl employees are set to drop off the turkeys at one of the food bank’s outposts in Gwinnett County on Wednesday morning. The food bank plans to immediately begin giving them out in Gwinnett, where an estimated one in 10 people experience food insecurity.
“We are grateful to Lidl for their support in providing Thanksgiving turkeys to our neighbors,” food bank CEO Kyle Waide said in a statement. “No one should be denied participating in their holiday traditions because of the economic impact of the pandemic, and we hope that this turkey donation will help bring a sense of normalcy to Georgians who are in need this holiday season.”
Lidl (it rhymes with “needle") is based in Germany and is known for offering a wide range of groceries and produce at discounted prices. It has opened several new locations in metro Atlanta in recent months.
This holiday season, the chain is giving customers the opportunity to buy $5 “hunger relief bags” at checkout, which will donated to local food banks. Lidl will match each donation, up to 10,000 bags.