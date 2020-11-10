Lidl donating 800 turkeys to Atlanta food bank ahead of Thanksgiving

Lidl employees are set to drop off the turkeys at one of the food bank’s outposts in Gwinnett County on Wednesday morning. The food bank plans to immediately begin giving them out in Gwinnett, where an estimated one in 10 people experience food insecurity.

“We are grateful to Lidl for their support in providing Thanksgiving turkeys to our neighbors,” food bank CEO Kyle Waide said in a statement. “No one should be denied participating in their holiday traditions because of the economic impact of the pandemic, and we hope that this turkey donation will help bring a sense of normalcy to Georgians who are in need this holiday season.”