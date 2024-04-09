License plates helping with crowded animal shelters

Credit: Courtesy of: Georgia Pet Foundation Credit: Courtesy of: Georgia Pet Foundation

On average, 5,000 license plates have been sold per month, Holder said. Some of the funding is also dispersed to other organizations trying to address shelter overcrowding.

Holder said the problem of overcrowded shelters is out of hand, and is causing higher euthanasia rates.

“There’s just too many,” Holder said.

Last fall, DeKalb’s animal shelter was holding nearly 700 dogs, about 300 over its capacity. The shelter was euthanizing about two dogs each day, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Similarly, Fulton’s shelter was also over capacity at one point, with the shelter housing over 300 dogs which was only built to house 150. Fulton opened a new shelter last year.

Over the last two years, the Georgia Pet Foundation raised $120,000 in tag sales, equating to about 1,714 spay and neuter surgeries, Holder said.

Holder said the funding from the tags creates a hands-on approach to helping address the problem.

“The funding of the tag is just critical,” Holder said. “Those funds go directly to support these programs.”