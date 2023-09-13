Animal shelter crisis in DeKalb, Fulton

The crisis at DeKalb and Fulton animal shelters continues.

A little progress has been made in finding homes for animals, but more than 1,000 dogs still sit in the local shelters. If more people don’t adopt or foster animals, 200 or more dogs could face euthanasia as soon as this weekend, shelter officials say.

“Last week, we saw an increase in adoptions and foster homes, but we still need more,” said Heather Friedman, chief marketing officer for LifeLine Animal Project, which runs the Fulton and DeKalb shelters. “Rescue partners are not pulling many animals as they are also having a hard time recruiting adopters and fosters, but our teams are checking with everyone.”

While the situation is serious in Fulton, it’s worse in DeKalb.

Over the weekend, DeKalb shelters held more than 650 dogs, the most ever, according to LifeLine. It was built to hold about 400.

The Department of Agriculture is scheduled to inspect the DeKalb shelter on Thursday. After that, animals will be euthanized to get the shelter down to its intended capacity.

On Tuesday, the DeKalb shelter had just under 600 dogs. The main shelter in Fulton — built to hold 150 — had 338. And LifeLine’s overflow shelter in Midtown Atlanta had 117.

“That’s progress, but we need the community’s continued support to save lives. This has been an extremely difficult summer,” Friedman said.

A weekend of free adoptions in late August sent 70 dogs to new homes. And this weekend, Friday through Sunday, Best Friends Animal Society is sponsoring adoptions for dogs and cats at $25 each, she said.

“We are trying to give animals a chance at finding a home but the reality is that the building and teams can’t support that many animals,” Friedman said. “Overcrowded shelters are stressful on visitors, the teams trying to care for so many animals, and most of the pets that are surrounded by 24 hours of noise and discomfort.”

According to LifeLine, the DeKalb shelter takes in 135 dogs a week on average. Fulton County took in 131 last week. Those numbers mean 40 to 45 dogs are at risk of euthanasia each week, even before the Department of Agriculture inspection. For every two animals in a shelter there are about three in short-term foster homes, LifeLine officials have said.

“We are trying to ensure the animals have humane housing at our shelters and because of the intake we are still having to euthanize for space, which is devastating for our organization and in particular for the teams that love and care for these animals every day,” Friedman said.

LifeLine asks anyone who finds a lost pet to take 48 hours to find its home before bringing the animal to a shelter. The steps to take can be found at LifeLineAnimal.org/found-pets.

If DeKalb voters approve a special sales tax this November, the county plans to expand its shelter, but that could take years.

Fulton is building a $40 million new shelter at 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd., scheduled to open in November. Three times the size of the current main shelter at 860 Marietta Blvd., it will have room for 367 dogs, 55 cats and eight kittens.

When the new facility opens the main shelter and the Midtown overflow facility will close. In October, LifeLine will begin an “adoption countdown” to find homes for all animals in the main Fulton and Midtown shelters.

Animals ready for adoption or fostering in Fulton and DeKalb shelters can be seen at LifeLineAnimal.org. Donations to the shelters can also be accepted through the website. Those interested in adopting or fostering can visit any LifeLine shelter: