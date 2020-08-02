Lawrenceville, Norcross cancel several events due to coronavirus

The city of Lawrenceville has canceled a number of events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The city had planned to hold concerts and a fireworks program this fall, but those and other large events have been canceled for the remainder of the year.
In a letter to residents, Mayor David Still said it would be “extremely tough” to safely social distance at concerts. While staff has tried to be flexible as restrictions on public gatherings have changed, he wrote, the social distancing requirements would be difficult to maintain.
“It is not an understatement to say COVID-19 has changed the way we operate in almost every aspect of our lives,” he said.
The city still plans to offer smaller downtown events, including pop-up entertainment and events planned by local businesses.
The city of Norcross has also canceled events, including a planned Aug. 8 parade.
Pam Ledbetter, a spokesperson for the city, said the cancellations occurred because the southern part of Gwinnett County is a hot spot for the coronavirus and they “want to do our part in helping to stop the spread.”
“The cancellation is the responsible action for us to take at this point,” she said.