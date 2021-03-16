Landowners make claims on property abandoned for Silver Comet Trail

The land was originally acquired for the railroad through easements that in some cases dated back to 1903. The property owners, a mix of individuals and companies, have argued that when CSX Transportation Inc. abandoned the easements in 2019, they should have had title to the land taken for the Silver Comet Trail.

The trail is named after the Silver Comet passenger train, which was in service from 1947 to 1969. It begins in Smyrna and continues to the Alabama state line where it becomes the Chief Ladiga Trail and extends to Anniston. Together, the two trails create a 94-mile corridor.