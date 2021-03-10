X

Korean company brings IT jobs to Gwinnett

SK Innovation's $2.6 billion construction site in Commerce, Georgia, on September 30, 2020. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) AJC FILE PHOTO
SK Innovation's $2.6 billion construction site in Commerce, Georgia, on September 30, 2020.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Local News
By Arielle Kass, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Korean company is investing $1.8 million and bringing 15 new jobs to Duluth.

SK holdings C&C is opening an IT service office for SK Battery America.

SK plans to manufacture electric vehicle batteries in a $2.6 billion factory under construction in Jackson County, one of the biggest economic development projects in Georgia history. To win the project, the state provided $300 million in grants, free land and other incentives to SK.

SK holdings C&C is part of the SK Group, a South Korean conglomerate with more then 4,500 employees. SK holdings C&C focuses on information technology and innovative, digital solutions for business.

The 2,683-square-foot office at 2915 Premiere Parkway in the Spectrum office building in Duluth is already open. Jobs will be posted on Indeed.com.

“Gwinnett’s skilled, well-educated workforce, livable diverse communities and excellent location will serve the software development needs of SK holdings C&C for many years to come,” Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement. “I’m proud to welcome their new offices to Gwinnett County.”

