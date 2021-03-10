Korean company brings IT jobs to Gwinnett

A Korean company is investing $1.8 million and bringing 15 new jobs to Duluth.
SK holdings C&C is opening an IT service office for SK Battery America.
SK plans to manufacture electric vehicle batteries in a $2.6 billion factory under construction in Jackson County, one of the biggest economic development projects in Georgia history. To win the project, the state provided $300 million in grants, free land and other incentives to SK.
SK holdings C&C is part of the SK Group, a South Korean conglomerate with more then 4,500 employees. SK holdings C&C focuses on information technology and innovative, digital solutions for business.
The 2,683-square-foot office at 2915 Premiere Parkway in the Spectrum office building in Duluth is already open. Jobs will be posted on Indeed.com.
“Gwinnett’s skilled, well-educated workforce, livable diverse communities and excellent location will serve the software development needs of SK holdings C&C for many years to come,” Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement. “I’m proud to welcome their new offices to Gwinnett County.”