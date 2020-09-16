Kiddie Academy unhappy with Roswell conditions for new site

Tate said the daycare business has a staggered system for parents dropping off their children. Parents sign-in electronically according to a time-slot, preventing traffic back-ups, he said.

About 12,000 vehicles travel the road per day, said Transportation Director Muhammad Rauf, and about 476 trips per day would be made to the daycare center, he said.

Council members wanted a deceleration lane for motorists approaching Crossville Road to turn right into the daycare center driveway, but that would be a cost to the city and the it’s not recommended by Roswell Department of Transportation.

Roswell suggested a small median be placed at the driveway of the the daycare to limit vehicles to right turns in and out of the establishment. That was not an option the daycare business accepted.

“There is not another right-in, right-out requirement on this street,” the attorney said to council members. "There is not another improvement on this street that has required a police officer at what is otherwise a routine intersection.”

Tate told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that no decision has been made on whether Kiddie Academy will complete the purchase of a single-family residential property needed for the daycare center.