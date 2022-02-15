Justin Toscano joins AJC sports team to cover the Atlanta Braves

Justin Toscano will join The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newsroom as the Braves beat reporter effective Feb. 28.
Toscano joins the award-winning newspaper from The Record/NorthJersey.com and USA Today, where he covered the Mets in the highly-competitive New York market for more than two years.
Originally from San Diego, Toscano is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.
He also has experience covering the Diamondbacks while working for mlb.com. His newspaper experience includes the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Arizona Republic and the Manhattan Mercury. He has won an Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest award.
He can be reached at justin.toscano@ajc.com
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.
Its journalists uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, inform and empower its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.
About the Author