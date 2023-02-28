Justin Price joins the AJC’s Digital Storytelling team

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Justin Price has been hired as a data journalist for the newsroom’s Digital Storytelling team.
Price is a data reporter who has investigated charter schools, police, prisons, and those in power by constructing and analyzing databases. He previously worked at The Arizona Republic, where he was instrumental in building the Republic’s data team and infrastructure for producing important investigative data journalism.
His impactful work has been recognized with the George Polk Award and the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting. Justin is pursuing his master’s degree in data science with an emphasis on geographic information systems.
“Justin’s experience as a data and investigative journalist will benefit people throughout every part of the state,” said Charles Minshew, manager of the Digital Storytelling team. “He’s used his data analysis work to hold those in power accountable across the country and I couldn’t be happier that he’s joined our team to do this important work in Georgia.”
In his free time, Price enjoys climbing, reading Octavia Butler and Frank Herbert, and attempting to recreate dishes he enjoyed in China.
He can be reached at justin.price@ajc.com.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.
Its journalists seek to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, the AJC informs and empowers its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.
The newspaper traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.
