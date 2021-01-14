Johns Creek, East Point offer emergency funds for financial hardship

Johns Creek and East Point are offering emergency financial assistance to residents experiencing hardship during the pandemic.
City officials said funds are provided to help with rent, mortgage, utilities and food. Qualifying residents could receive up to $3,000 in individual assistance in Johns Creek. The maximum amount to individuals in East Point depends on the need.
Johns Creek is partnering with St. Vincent de Paul Georgia and another charitable organization not yet confirmed to provide $300,000 in assistance to residents.
The monies are from Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds allocated to the city by Fulton County.
Communications Director Bob Mullen said the two nonprofits will coordinate payout of the funds and receive reimbursement from the city.
Applications for the emergency funds is available on the St. Vincent de Paul Georgia website. Requests are also accepted by phone at 678-892-6163.
East Point will provide up $252,000 in assistance through the Fulton County Emergency Funds Grant.
City Public Information Officer Shannon Wiggins said the amount of assistance individuals receive will depend on their needs.
Funds are available on a first come, first served basis, a statement said.
“It is our hope that these funds will ease their financial hardships and assure them that we are committed to getting through this unprecedented time of uncertainty together,” Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said in the statement.
Applications for the funds is available on the city of East Point website under the COVID-19 tab. Phone requests are accepted at 404-270-7091.
Last October, the city provided residents up to $1,000 from CARES Act funds to help with utility payments.