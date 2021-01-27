Johns Creek convention bureau calls for investigation of City Council members

Bodker told the AJC he learned about the actions of Endres and Elwood when he was contacted by Smith in December. Bodker added that he was surprised at least one of the Council members didn’t come to realize that they weren’t acting on city authority.

“I was surprised on multiple fronts,” Bodker said. “It’s not often something’s going on that I don’t know about.”

During a work session prior to Monday’s regular meeting, Council members discussed whether to censure Endres or Elwood, or to launch an investigation looking into their actions. No one pushed for an investigation but Endres and Elwood were criticized by some colleagues.

“I don’t want to judge you two but I’m a leader of this community and we have had serious allegations brought to us,” Councilman Lenny Zaprowski said, at the meeting. “This is wrong on so many levels.”

Endres cited concerns for residents’ taxpayer dollars as reasons for wanting the bylaws adjusted. The city pays the Bureau about a third of the hotel/motel taxes it receives from Fulton County, Gilroy said. That amounted to about $300,000 in 2019, she said.

“She’s under the mistaken impression that if there were no Bureau, the tax money would come to the city but that is not true,” Gilroy said.

Endres didn’t return an email or phone call from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Elwood declined comment.

The Bureau bylaws, which date back to 2009, were drafted by the city and signed by Bodker. The organization is not considered a city agency, Gilroy said, although it has always acted in accordance with the Open Meetings Act.

Gilroy said she and the nonprofit were misled by the two councilwomen for nearly a year. Gilroy and the nonprofit’s leaders believed the Council members’ requests were officially made on behalf of the city of Johns Creek.

Smith sent a written statement to Bodker and City Council members last week detailing events since January 2020 when Endres enlisted city attorney Ron Bennett to ask the organization to change its bylaws to avoid a “potential violation.”

Last fall, Elwood, the City Council liaison to the Bureau, made several inquiries about changes to the bylaws, the statement said.

“It was so much ado about nothing. Our meetings are open to the public and published. The cost to redo (the bylaws) is expensive,” said Gilroy, adding that the Bureau has spent more than $4,000 on her legal fees to handle this issue.

The nonprofit considered tweaking their bylaws, Gilroy said, until Smith learned from Bodker in December that Endres and Elwood weren’t officially acting with city authority.

Smith’s statement to the city said that during a Bureau board of directors meeting held earlier this month, Elwood acknowledged she was trying to privately work out Endres’ concerns with the organization. It was at the meeting that Elwood continued to urge the nonprofit to make changes to its bylaws or risk Endres bringing up “sanctions for breach of contract” to City Council.

During Monday’s City Council work session, Elwood said the context of conversations described in Smith’s statement were accurate, although the Councilwoman continue to push for tweaks to the bylaws.

“I don’t take any of this very lightly at all,” Elwood said.

Elwood apologized to City Council members. “I was trying to avoid a big public disaster so I apologize that we ended up here,” she said. “If my judgment was wrong on some of these things I’m sorry. As far as it being unethical, that was not the case.”