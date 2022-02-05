Jessica Horne to join AJC’s social media team

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is thrilled to announce that Jessica Horne is joining the newspaper’s social media team.
She will be a member of the team responsible for daily programming across the AJC’s social platforms, including, but not limited to, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. She also will assist newsroom colleagues with best social media practices.
Horne’s experience in newsrooms began at Mundo Hispanico, where she had many roles on the digital/social team. From being an on-camera reporter, to video creator, to community manager, she enjoyed connecting with readers in real time while nurturing her passion for journalism via social media.
Horne said she’s “an all-around Georgia girl: Grady baby, Georgia State alumna, terrible driver.”
She has a busy life and brings all that energy to her work.
“I’m a busy mami of one [although I sometimes count my husband Tyson as a #2],” she said. “Running and hiking are my therapy. Tacos are my soul food. McDonough is where I call home, but thanks to my family tree, El Salvador is my heart’s ‘home-home.’ "
Horne can be reached at jessica.horne@ajc.com.
