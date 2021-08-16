J.D. McClure to make history as Gwinnett’s first Black police chief

County Administrator Glenn Stephens announced on social media Friday that Police Chief Brett West will retire after 30 years with the department. McClure, who currently serves as deputy chief of the department’s Operations Bureau, will take over August 21.

“The men and women of this agency are among the best in the country,” said McClure in a statement, “and I’m grateful for the ongoing support of the board and our residents as we strive to prioritize professionalism and bring pride to our community.”