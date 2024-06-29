SATURDAY'S WEATHER

Isolated showers will help relieve moderate drought in parts of Atlanta

Isolated showers and thunderstorms coming Saturday won’t put an end to the arid conditions immediately, but they will help bring back moisture.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms coming Saturday won’t put an end to the arid conditions immediately, but they will help bring back moisture.
By
1 hour ago

Metro Atlanta has seen little rain in the past few days. That’s about to change.

As of Tuesday, most of Georgia was under abnormally dry conditions, while parts of metro Atlanta and Middle Georgia were under a moderate drought, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

“The recent stretch of very hot and dry conditions has caused the development of a drought,” Nitz explained.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms coming Saturday won’t put an end to the arid conditions immediately, but they will help bring back moisture. Isolated rain is also anticipated during the rest of the week, which may bring conditions back to normal, Nitz said.

Early Saturday morning will be mostly dry. Rain is expected by late morning, and it will continue through the rest of the day and into the evening hours.

It will be a bit cooler compared to the recent heat we have been facing in the city. We’ll see a high of 91 degrees by late afternoon.

Another dry start is expected on Sunday, with scattered showers moving in around noon ahead of a mild cold front. A high of 93 is anticipated.

Rain chances will drop from 60% to 30% by Monday, and it will only be by Tuesday when the high drops to 90 degrees.

Five-day forecast.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge: Woman not competent to stand trial in 2022 Midtown Atlanta shooting spree

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks send Dejounte Murray to Pelicans, acquire center and guard
38m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett man sues state to nullify new city of Mulberry

Credit: AP

As COVID cases rise, CDC recommends everyone get an updated shot this fall

Credit: AP

As COVID cases rise, CDC recommends everyone get an updated shot this fall

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Prosecutors play security footage from deadly Elleven45 club shooting
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett man sues state to nullify new city of Mulberry
Students gather in Atlanta to participate in trade skills competition
Fulton raising rideshare price for some seniors
Featured

Credit: Michelle Lynn Reynolds/Creative Commons

Wild Georgia: July Fourth means dog days of summer are here
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
President Carter memorabilia is up for auction at Carter Center event