Isolated showers will help relieve moderate drought in parts of Atlanta

Isolated showers and thunderstorms coming Saturday won’t put an end to the arid conditions immediately, but they will help bring back moisture. Isolated rain is also anticipated during the rest of the week, which may bring conditions back to normal, Nitz said.

Early Saturday morning will be mostly dry. Rain is expected by late morning, and it will continue through the rest of the day and into the evening hours.

It will be a bit cooler compared to the recent heat we have been facing in the city. We’ll see a high of 91 degrees by late afternoon.

Another dry start is expected on Sunday, with scattered showers moving in around noon ahead of a mild cold front. A high of 93 is anticipated.

Rain chances will drop from 60% to 30% by Monday, and it will only be by Tuesday when the high drops to 90 degrees.

