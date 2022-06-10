Interactive map: Check out rising gas prices in every Georgia county

AAA’s price-tracking is also in the same range at about $4.45 a gallon. And for AAA that too is a record for Atlanta’s average gas price.

And it’s not just metro Atlanta drivers paying at the pump. Gas Buddy’s charts show that Augusta and Macon, for example, are tracking along at ever-higher prices too. AAA shows the state average is at $4.43, which means plenty of places are feeling the effect.