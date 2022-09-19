Inside City Hall: Should there be a limit on how long an Atlanta City Council member serves?

It’s not unheard of for officials to serve longer than two decades. Former councilwomen Cleta Winslow and Joyce Sheperd sought their seventh and fifth terms, respectively, last year, but both failed to win re-election. On the current council, Councilman Howard Shook is serving his sixth term, Councilman Michael Julian Bond is in his fourth.

However, we’re hearing the legislation may hit a snag over the legal question of whether the council has the ability to impose term limits on itself, or whether it’s something the state would have to approve. Expect that to come up when the legislation is discussed during a council committee meeting on Monday.

In case you missed it, the Department of Watershed Management wants to help single family residences with past due account balances. The city’s Flexible Levels, Options, & Affordable Terms (F.L.O.A.T.) Initiative Program can help residents resolve their water service challenges, be it due to billing errors or meter issues.

The program offers account adjustments, interest-free payment plans from six to 24 months, and one-time grants and credits. The assistance is available for single family residences with an account balance minimum of $300.

Residents can visit atlantawatershed.org/float/ to schedule an appointment, but walk-ins are accepted as well. To participate, residents can visit the following locations:

Buckhead Library: Sept. 26-30

Kirkwood Library: Oct. 3-7

Louise Watley Library: Oct. 10–13 and Oct. 15

City Hall – Old Council Chambers: Oct. 17-20

Councilwoman Mary Norwood is raising eyebrows after she published an online opinion column that echoes the talking points of the Buckhead cityhood movement.

In the column, Norwood criticized the city government and said it is neglecting Buckhead. Her arguments focused mostly on traffic issues, pointing to a city study that showed her district has the second-highest percentage of roads in “fair” or “poor” condition. She said Buckhead “is not getting what we need and deserve,” a sentiment that was cheered by supporters of the controversial — and currently dormant — cityhood movement.

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Council President Doug Shipman and Council member Mary Norwood watch a person from the audience speak during the Atlanta City Council meeting on Monday, August 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Council President Doug Shipman and Council member Mary Norwood watch a person from the audience speak during the Atlanta City Council meeting on Monday, August 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

It garnered a lengthy response from Mayor Andre Dickens’ office. In a letter to Norwood, one of Dickens’ top deputies said several of her points “lacked context or accuracy.” (You can read the full letter on AJC.com.) Norwood has largely avoided publicly criticizing Dickens’ administration, but this back-and-forth is sure to change their dynamic.

Atlanta’s rappers were recently recognized for their impact on City Hall. Last Friday, Politico profiled how entertainment moguls like T.I., Ludacris, and Killer Mike have influence into city politics. The article notes, however, that some critics are comparing their involvement with the old dynamic of the rich meddling in city affairs to fulfill their own needs.

