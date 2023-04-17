Inside City Hall: DNC disappointment

“And so that makes it a little easier decision.”

Back in session: City Council is back to its regularly scheduled programming after a two-week hiatus. Members got a brief chance to step away from legislating on big issues, but now face a lengthy to-do list. Pressing items include decisions about public safety training center revenue allocation, additional requirements to hold MARTA accountable for community impact and the looming budget season.

$155k: That’s the new salary for Karen Rogers, a former Atlanta Police Foundation director who recently became a senior policy advisor for Dickens. She is now involved in city operations ranging from housing to public safety, which includes the planned training center.

Green thumb: City Councilmen Matt Westmoreland and Amir Farokhi are sponsoring legislation to outline a goal of increasing Atlanta’s trademark tree canopy to 50% over the next five years. Westmoreland shared the news after Dickens said he’s accelerating plans to plant 8,000 trees downtown within five years, instead of 10.

HUD: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is allocating more than $44 million to the Atlanta Housing Authority’s annual housing choice voucher renewal fund, which is now more than $289.6 million. Statewide, HUD is allocating more than $648 million to 20 affordable housing authorities in Georgia to help low-income families address the rent inflation.

Later this year, HUD plans to award $50 million in new vouchers for homeless veterans. HUD also plans to provide $30 million to expand aid for foster youth and families, as well as $50 million for new flexible vouchers for other local housing needs.

Housing: The Haven at South Atlanta recently opened to provide 84-unit one through three-bedroom apartments to residents at 57 Hardwick Street in Southeast Atlanta. We’re told 71 of the units are priced for a for a two-person household that earns $40,594 to $46,320.

Health: Atlanta housing developer Columbia Residential and preventive primary care provider Matter Health recently opened a miniature affordable health clinic at Columbia Heritage Senior Residences. The services are available for on-site residents who qualify for Medicare and Medicaid.

Cleaner streets: Atlanta now has more trucks, cameras, and new high-tech trash cans to help cleanup debris and illegal dumping. Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr. said nearly $500,000 was invested into more than 100 trash cans with sensors that’ll tell City Hall when they’re full. Dickens said police will be involved in enforcement.

“If you’re a major violator, we’re going to be looking to put you in jail, so you better get real with it,” City Solicitor Raines Carter said.

You can call City Hall at 404-546-DUMP to report illegal dumping in the city.