Atlanta mayor hires police foundation official as a policy advisor

Rogers is the second former AFP official to join the Dickens administration. In January, APF Chief Operating Officer Marshall Freeman became the deputy chief administrative officer for the Atlanta Police Department.

Protests against the facility have occurred across the nation after a 26-year-old environmental activist known as “Tortugita” was fatally shot by Georgia State Police during a police sweep of the area in January. Since then, protests have continued and have resulted in the destruction of public property twice.

Dickens has spent several weeks now trying to bolster the city’s communication about the impact of the center as opponents continue to criticize the city for committing to the project. His new task force, which is tasked with providing recommendations on the planned center and the surrounding green space, is hosting its first meeting Wednesday.