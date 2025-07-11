Nation & World News
German tourist found alive 12 days after she was lost in the Australian Outback

Police say German tourist Carolina Wilga has been found in Australia’s remote Outback 12 days after she went missing and a day after her bogged van was discovered
Police wait by a helicopter in Beacon, Western Australia, Friday, July 11, 2025, as they prepare to search for missing German backpacker Carolina Wilga. (ABC News via AP)

Police wait by a helicopter in Beacon, Western Australia, Friday, July 11, 2025, as they prepare to search for missing German backpacker Carolina Wilga. (ABC News via AP)
By ROD McGUIRK – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — German tourist Carolina Wilga was found alive in Australia's remote Outback on Friday, 12 days after she went missing and a day after her abandoned van was discovered, police said.

The last known sighting of the 26-year-old backpacker, and the last day family and friends heard from her, was June 29. She was seen a general store in the wheat farming town of Beacon, 320 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of the Western Australia state capital Perth. Beacon had a population of 123 during the 2021 census.

A member of the public found Wilga wandering on a forest trail late Friday, Western Australia Police Force Insp. Martin Glynn said.

She was in a “fragile” state but had no serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in Perth for treatment, Glynn told reporters.

“I think once we do hear her story, it will be a remarkable story,” Glynn said, adding it was a “great result” for the backpacker’s family and those involved in the search.

“You know, she’s obviously coped in some amazing conditions," he said. “There’s a very hostile environment out there, both from flora and fauna. It’s a really, really challenging environment to cope in.”

Police assume backpacker became stuck June 29

The reserve where Wilga was lost covers more than 300,000 hectares (740,000 acres). The Thursday-Friday overnight temperature was 2.6 degrees Celsius (36.7 Fahrenheit) in the area with no rain.

The crew of a police helicopter spotted her van Thursday in wilderness in the Karroun Hill Nature Reserve, 36 kilometers (22 miles) north of Beacon, Glynn said.

“Very difficult country. Huge area. So it’s a miracle they’ve actually spotted the car, to be honest,” Glynn told reporters before she was found.

Ground searchers on Friday scoured a heavily wooded radius of 300 meters (1,000 feet) beyond the van. Police assume Wilga’s van, a 1995 Mitsubishi Delica Star Wagon, became stuck in mud on the day she left Beacon, Glynn said.

The van, which has solar panels and reserves of drinking water, had recovery boards under its rear wheels that are used to give vehicles traction when they are stuck.

Police believed Wilga became lost and was not the victim of crime.

Australian serial killer Ivan Milat, who died in prison in 2019, notoriously kidnapped and murdered seven backpackers from 1989 to 1992 including three Germans, two Britons and two Australians.

A road sign stands near Beacon, Western Australia, Friday, July 11, 2025, near where missing German backpacker Carolina Wilga was last seen. (ABC News via AP)

Police officers gather in Beacon, Western Australia, Friday, July 11, 2025, as they prepare to search for missing German backpacker Carolina Wilga. (ABC News via AP)

