Imani Bell’s father happy with charges in daughter’s death

The father of a Clayton County student who died of heatstroke two years ago during outdoor conditioning drills at school said Wednesday he is happy second degree murder charges have been filed in his daughter’s death.
But he said the charges, which also include second degree cruelty to children, come at a somber time for he and his wife.
“Today is a bittersweet day for the family,” Eric Bell said during a press conference about the charges in the death of his daughter Imani. “My wife’s birthday was a couple of days ago. Imani’s death day is August 13 ... It’s just a time of grieving.”
A Clayton County grand jury last month indicted Larosa Maria Walker-Asekere and Dwight Broom Palmer in the 2019 death of the 16-year-old. The two were coaches at Elite Scholars Academy in Clayton County where Imani collapsed in extreme heat during drills for the basketball team. She died later that evening at the hospital.
Walker-Asekere and Palmer were also charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.
“This entire thing happened because a lot of metaphorical balls dropped,” said Justin Miller, the family’s attorney. “Common sense is not common and you see that in this case and with others like it.”
Eric Bell, who is also a coach in Clayton County, said the day of his daughter’s death was so hot that his school called off its outdoor practices.
“Our practice was cancelled because of the heat index,” he said.