Home Depot cuts unspecified number of jobs in undisclosed locations

Marlowe declined to say how many positions have been cut or where those jobs were. However, she said the layoffs included only “non-store roles,” which could mean many things, including corporate jobs, sales, marketing, public relations or distribution.

Those who were laid off received “separation packages, transitional benefits and job placement support,” she said.

At the end of the third fiscal quarter, the company had 2,333 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico.

In that quarter, Home Depot reported sales of $37.7 billion and net earnings of $4.3 billion. Officials said then that they expected sales to dip between 3% and 4% during the coming year.

Home Depot stock closed the day’s trading Tuesday at $357.10 a share, not far from its 12-month high of $362.41 reached earlier in January. Home Depot shares have risen steadily since hitting a low of $276 a share in October.

The company’s all-time high was about $415 a share in late 2021, following a massive surge of pandemic-spurred sales.

The company is slated to release earnings results on Feb. 20 for the fourth fiscal quarter, which ends Wednesday.