Historic Atlanta hotel reopening on Ponce next year after renovation

The Wylie Hotel was first constructed in 1929 as the Garner-Wallace Hotel, but it closed just four years later because of Great Depression. It later reopened as the 551 Ponce de Leon Hotel, and was mostly recently used as student housing before being taken over for redevelopment in 2018.

Over the years, the building’s basement housed the popular club MJQ as well as Mrs. P’s Tea Room, considered the first LGBTQ-friendly bar in Atlanta, according to the hotel.