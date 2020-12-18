X

Historic Atlanta hotel reopening on Ponce next year after renovation

The exterior of Mrs. P's, located inside the old hotel on Ponce de Leon Avenue, in 1980. AJC File
By J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A hotel first built nearly 100 years ago on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta is set to reopen next year as a boutique lodge.

The Wylie Hotel was first constructed in 1929 as the Garner-Wallace Hotel, but it closed just four years later because of Great Depression. It later reopened as the 551 Ponce de Leon Hotel, and was mostly recently used as student housing before being taken over for redevelopment in 2018.

Over the years, the building’s basement housed the popular club MJQ as well as Mrs. P’s Tea Room, considered the first LGBTQ-friendly bar in Atlanta, according to the hotel.

A rendering of the lobby of the renovated Wylie Hotel.
A rendering of the lobby of the renovated Wylie Hotel.

Credit: Wylie Hotel

Credit: Wylie Hotel

After a redesign and renovation, the hotel is set to reopen in early 2021 with 111 rooms, an outdoor terrace and a sunroom. It will also have a restaurant called Mrs. P’s Bar & Kitchen, a nod to the basement’s former occupant.

It is located at 551 Ponce de Leon Ave., just west of Ponce City Market and about half a mile from the Hotel Clermont, another historic building that recently reopened as a boutique hotel.

