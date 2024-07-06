SATURDAY'S WEATHER

High humidity, blistering temperatures and more rain

A cold front will sweep through Saturday, bringing humid and rainy conditions to Atlanta again.

The cold front will have moved into northwest Georgia by Friday evening, but it will only pass over Atlanta around 7 a.m. Saturday. The morning hours will be particularly humid, and the humidity will decrease as the day progresses, according to the National Weather Service.

Ahead of the cold front, showers will pop up mostly during the afternoon hours. Some rain is expected in metro Atlanta, but most showers will hit Middle and South Georgia, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. Rain chances will remain low but constant throughout the day in Atlanta, so you may still experience some quick downpours in the morning and evening.

A high of 94 degrees is on the radar, and the heat index could drive temperatures up to 100 degrees around 2 p.m., the NWS reported.

To help combat the heat, the city of Atlanta has opened a cooling center at the Selena Butler Park and Recreation Center located at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday, when the high will reach 92 degrees. Rain chances will again be steady, with showers mostly popping up around 2 p.m. and continuing into the evening.

