High humidity, blistering temperatures and more rain

A cold front will sweep through Saturday, bringing humid and rainy conditions to Atlanta again.

The cold front will have moved into northwest Georgia by Friday evening, but it will only pass over Atlanta around 7 a.m. Saturday. The morning hours will be particularly humid, and the humidity will decrease as the day progresses, according to the National Weather Service.

Ahead of the cold front, showers will pop up mostly during the afternoon hours. Some rain is expected in metro Atlanta, but most showers will hit Middle and South Georgia, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. Rain chances will remain low but constant throughout the day in Atlanta, so you may still experience some quick downpours in the morning and evening.