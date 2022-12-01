Henry seeking residents input on growth, future of warehousing

The county has created a survey at Qualtrics Survey | Qualtrics Experience Management that allows residents to give their opinions on economic development in metro Atlanta’s second-fastest growing county. That includes thoughts on preferences for freight development, preservation of greenspace and where distribution centers and warehouses should be located.

“Citizens have strong feelings towards industrial development,” Sam Baker, Henry’s director of transportation planning told the County Commission on Tuesday in introducing the survey. “They talk about how we don’t want to be totally urbanized. How we want to preserve some of Henry’s rural character. Yes, we want jobs and economic development. But hopefully there is a way to balance that with the preservation of land.”