Henry Schools to use ‘buddy benches’ to address mental health

The south metro Atlanta school system said the benches are meant to “enhance the personal health and wellness of staff and students” and said teachers will be trained on how to use them and their purpose.

“Facilitators will also train students from each classroom to be wellness ambassadors for new students, students who are shy, feeling left out, or lonely,” the district said. “Additionally, teachers will train their classrooms on how to be positive role models for one other, build relationships, and to use the buddy benches.”