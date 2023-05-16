X

Henry Schools to use ‘buddy benches’ to address mental health

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Henry County Schools plans to install “buddy benches” at its elementary buildings as a way to address mental health.

The south metro Atlanta school system said the benches are meant to “enhance the personal health and wellness of staff and students” and said teachers will be trained on how to use them and their purpose.

“Facilitators will also train students from each classroom to be wellness ambassadors for new students, students who are shy, feeling left out, or lonely,” the district said. “Additionally, teachers will train their classrooms on how to be positive role models for one other, build relationships, and to use the buddy benches.”

The district will hold a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. today at Timber Ridge Elementary School, 2825 Ga. 20 in McDonough to celebrate the launch of the benches.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s crackdown on gangs strains justice system43m ago

Credit: FOX

TMZ: Jamie Foxx is now in Chicago rehab after time in Atlanta hospital
10m ago

Credit: Rick Bowmer/AP

The Jolt: Former Kemp adviser helping launch Pence run for president
42m ago

Credit: Matthew Borkoski Photography

Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
13m ago

Credit: Matthew Borkoski Photography

Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
13m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta comedian uses humor in caring for mom with Alzheimer’s
1h ago
The Latest

Fayette to close Inman Road for month for construction work
58m ago
$2M donation puts historic Prince Hall Masonic Lodge closer to renovation
14h ago
Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill appears to take private plane to prison
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top