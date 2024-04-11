BreakingNews
First round of the Masters delayed
Henry Schools seeks input on characteristics desired in next leader

Henry County residents to weigh in on characteristics desired in next superintendent.

By
15 minutes ago

Henry County Schools is giving the public a chance to describe the characteristics it wants in the district’s next superintendent.

The school system has issued a survey in which residents can weigh in on the type of skills a candidate should have, the prior positions in a district he or she should have attained, and the personal traits desired of applicants. In all, the survey includes nine questions for residents to answer.

Henry Schools in March hired the Georgia School Board Association to search for its next superintendent. Former Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis left the position March 6 and has been replaced by interim Superintendent Carl Knowlton.

The district said Tuesday that applications for the position will be accepted through May 12. Information, including a link to the online application, is available on the Georgia School Boards Association website.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

