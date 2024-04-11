Henry Schools seeks input on characteristics desired in next leader

Henry County Schools is giving the public a chance to describe the characteristics it wants in the district’s next superintendent.

The school system has issued a survey in which residents can weigh in on the type of skills a candidate should have, the prior positions in a district he or she should have attained, and the personal traits desired of applicants. In all, the survey includes nine questions for residents to answer.

Henry Schools in March hired the Georgia School Board Association to search for its next superintendent. Former Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis left the position March 6 and has been replaced by interim Superintendent Carl Knowlton.