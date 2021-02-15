Henry Schools approved as COVID-19 employee vaccine distribution site

The south metro Atlanta school system said it began creating a plan to implement the distribution back in December, including discussions with community partners and medical professionals. The district has since begun compiling data it received from a survey in which employees said whether or not they wanted to receive a vaccine.

“We are ecstatic to be an approved Closed Point of Distribution to provide vaccinations to our employees who opt to receive one,” Henry Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said in a press release. “This process was a large undertaking, but it was worth it to ensure we are doing our part to keep Henry healthy.”