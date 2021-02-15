Henry Schools approved as COVID-19 employee vaccine distribution site

Georgia health officials have approved Henry County Schools as a COVID-19 vaccination distribution site for employees of the district.
The south metro Atlanta school system said it began creating a plan to implement the distribution back in December, including discussions with community partners and medical professionals. The district has since begun compiling data it received from a survey in which employees said whether or not they wanted to receive a vaccine.
“We are ecstatic to be an approved Closed Point of Distribution to provide vaccinations to our employees who opt to receive one,” Henry Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said in a press release. “This process was a large undertaking, but it was worth it to ensure we are doing our part to keep Henry healthy.”
The district said it would not mandate that employees take the vaccine. The district also will distribute the vaccine to the county’s private schools and daycares.
School nurses and other local medical leaders will administer the vaccinations at a drive-thru clinic at the Henry County Learning & Support Center. Henry Schools employees will be part of the state’s Phase 1B vaccine rollout, which will be administered after its current Phase 1A+ (which includes citizens 65 and older) is complete.
“We are thankful that educators were placed in a high priority status under the direction of our Governor,” Davis said. “Our focus is not on the availability of the vaccine, but on making certain we are fully prepared when the shift to phase 1B occurs. This is an exciting opportunity not only for Henry County Schools and its community, but also for other school districts around the state and nation. We hope our efforts will serve as a model for others in their local planning.”