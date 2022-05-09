ajc logo
Henry residents cast close to 4,500 ballots in early voting

Close to 4,500 Henry County residents have cast early ballots in the first week of voting for the May 24 primary election.

Close to 4,500 Henry County residents have cast early ballots in the first week of voting for the May 24 primary election.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Henry County residents have cast almost 4,500 ballots in early voting ahead of the May 24 general election primaries.

Voters in the south metro Atlanta community will choose candidates for a board of education seat and three county commission posts.

For District 3 commission seat, incumbent Republican Derrell “Dee” Anglyn III will face fellow Republicans Kevin Anderson and Don Dunlap in the primary. Anglyn was sworn in for the seat as interim commissioner in February after Commissioner Greg Cannon stunned the commission when he abruptly resigned earlier that month. The winner will face Democrat Sarita Dyer.

Incumbent District 4 Democratic Commissioner Vivian Thomas will compete with fellow Democrat Gwendolyn Bailey for her seat. The winner will meet Republican Robert Kolpak in the fall.

Four Democrats and one Republican are running for the newly redistricted District 5 seat. The Democrats are KC Krzic, Cletonya LaGrand, Kevin J. Lewis and Keisha V. Stubbs. The Republican candidate is Edward Toney.

In the non-partisan race for District 4 on the Henry Board of Education, incumbent Sophe Cook Pope will face Erika Hill and Deborah Sykes for the seat.

Incumbent Chief Magistrate Martin C. Jones is facing Andrea Boyd and Bonnie Witherspoon for his seat in the non-partisan race.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

