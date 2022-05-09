Henry residents cast close to 4,500 ballots in early voting

Voters in the south metro Atlanta community will choose candidates for a board of education seat and three county commission posts.

For District 3 commission seat, incumbent Republican Derrell “Dee” Anglyn III will face fellow Republicans Kevin Anderson and Don Dunlap in the primary. Anglyn was sworn in for the seat as interim commissioner in February after Commissioner Greg Cannon stunned the commission when he abruptly resigned earlier that month. The winner will face Democrat Sarita Dyer.