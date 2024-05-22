Henry, Fayette incumbents win races for top leadership roles

Incumbents in Henry and Fayette counties won their races for top leadership roles on Tuesday, with all appearing to have avoided runoffs against competitors.
Carlotta Harrell, the Democratic chairwoman of the Henry County Commission, appeared to have won outright another four years to lead the governmental body. She defeated former Commissioner Vivian Thomas and community activist Marion Calhoun.
Incumbent District 2 Democratic Henry County Commissioner Neat Robinson also appeared to retain her seat against two competitors with an outright win. In the meantime, incumbent Henry Sheriff Reginald Scandrett is on track to be the Democratic nominee this fall for the position of top cop.
Scandrett will meet Republican John Lee Redlinger in November for the post.
Other likely incumbent winners from competitive races on Tuesday were coroner Donald Cleveland and tax commissioner Michael Harris, who both appeared to defeat their challengers.
In Fayette County, Democrat Bobby Jones appeared on his way to a win his party’s nomination for a District 2 county commission seat. If his win holds, he will meet Republican District 2 incumbent Lee Heard in the November general election.
Darryl Hicks is likely to represent the Democrats in the race this fall for Fayette’s District 5 seat, which he appeared to win outright Tuesday. He will face Republican District 5 incumbent Charles Oddo in November.
Republican Fayette school board member Scott Hollowell beat back a competitor for his seat as the District 3 member. He will face Democrat Kim Cox Owens for the position in November.
About the Author