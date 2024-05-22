Henry, Fayette incumbents win races for top leadership roles

Incumbents in Henry and Fayette counties won their races for top leadership roles on Tuesday, with all appearing to have avoided runoffs against competitors.

Carlotta Harrell, the Democratic chairwoman of the Henry County Commission, appeared to have won outright another four years to lead the governmental body. She defeated former Commissioner Vivian Thomas and community activist Marion Calhoun.

Incumbent District 2 Democratic Henry County Commissioner Neat Robinson also appeared to retain her seat against two competitors with an outright win. In the meantime, incumbent Henry Sheriff Reginald Scandrett is on track to be the Democratic nominee this fall for the position of top cop.