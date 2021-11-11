Henry County taps first Black general manager of water authority

In a Wednesday announcement, the authority said Lindy Farmer, its leader for the past 40 years, plans to retire at the end of the year and will be replaced by Tony Carnell. Carnell, the authority’s deputy manager, will take reins as the organization Jan. 1 and become its first Black leader.

“I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work for this authority for 27 years now, and for the opportunity that Mr. Farmer provided me to be his deputy manager for the past seven years, Carnell said.