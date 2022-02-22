Hamburger icon
Henry County Schools relaxes more COVID-19 restrictions

Henry County Schools eases COVID-19 restrictions in lowering mitigation efforts to Level 2.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Henry County Schools is easing some of its COVID-19 restrictions with the lowering of the district’s mitigation efforts from Level 3 to Level 2.

At Level 2, the south metro Atlanta school system continues to make mask-wearing optional, though encouraged, but now allows the community to use indoor buildings, large groups of employees to hold in-person meetings and more people at indoor and outdoor events on campuses.

The district last eased its restrictions earlier in the month when it made masks optional after requiring them in January because of the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The county did not say why it made its latest changes.

Several schools in metro Atlanta also have eased COVID-19 restrictions by making masks optional, while others have continued to mandate face coverings. Find the latest requirements here.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

