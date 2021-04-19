Henry County offering rental assistance in COVID-19 relief

Assistance, which is available for both landlords and tenants, includes help paying for utilities such as gas, water/sewer, electricity and Internet, the county says. Security deposits for individuals who have lost income due to COVID-19 also are available.

To qualify for the program, applicants need to show an inability to pay the full or a portion of past due rent and utilities, inability to pay security deposit as a result of loss of income or hospitalization from COVID-19 or a diagnosis of having the disease. Applicants also must have qualified for unemployment benefits as a result of the coronavirus.