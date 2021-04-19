ajc logo
X

Henry County offering rental assistance in COVID-19 relief

Henry County offering rental and utility assistance for those who have lost income because of COVID-19.
Henry County offering rental and utility assistance for those who have lost income because of COVID-19.

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Henry County has launched a COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program for residents struggling to pay rent and utilities.

Assistance, which is available for both landlords and tenants, includes help paying for utilities such as gas, water/sewer, electricity and Internet, the county says. Security deposits for individuals who have lost income due to COVID-19 also are available.

To qualify for the program, applicants need to show an inability to pay the full or a portion of past due rent and utilities, inability to pay security deposit as a result of loss of income or hospitalization from COVID-19 or a diagnosis of having the disease. Applicants also must have qualified for unemployment benefits as a result of the coronavirus.

For information visit www.henryerap.org. County residents may also email contact@henryerap.org or call (855) 436-7926.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top