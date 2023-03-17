X

Henry County expands municipal disc golf course

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Henry County has expanded its municipal disc golf course with $293,000 from SPLOST funding.

The south metro Atlanta community cut the ribbon early this week on an expansion of disc golf at J.P. Moseley Park, 1041 Millers Mill Road in Stockbridge. The county added nine holes to the existing 27-hole course as well as more landscaping, shade structures and two new pedestrian bridges to navigate the scenic wooded greenspace.

I am thankful to Team Henry and all for making this happen,” District 4 Commissioner Vivian Thomas said. “We’re looking for those things to add to us to make sure that everyone feels at home in the parks in Henry County.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Next up for Nolan Smith - Georgia’s head coaching job?20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Buster Faulkner is home at Georgia Tech: ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After no-contest plea, Jalen Carter convicted in crash that killed 2
20h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Collin McHugh’s Grapefruit League debut, other pitcher updates
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Collin McHugh’s Grapefruit League debut, other pitcher updates
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Two weeks before opening day, Braves soon will have to make roster decisions
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Metro Atlanta economy makes stronger-than-usual entrance into the year
16h ago
Southeastern Hot Rod Show coming to Dalton June 16-17
17h ago
Emory: New science center will prompt major medical breakthroughs
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Death penalty case: Status of charges in the March 2021 Atlanta spa shootings
16h ago
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top