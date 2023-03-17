Henry County expands municipal disc golf course

The south metro Atlanta community cut the ribbon early this week on an expansion of disc golf at J.P. Moseley Park, 1041 Millers Mill Road in Stockbridge. The county added nine holes to the existing 27-hole course as well as more landscaping, shade structures and two new pedestrian bridges to navigate the scenic wooded greenspace.

I am thankful to Team Henry and all for making this happen,” District 4 Commissioner Vivian Thomas said. “We’re looking for those things to add to us to make sure that everyone feels at home in the parks in Henry County.”