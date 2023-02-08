Henry County cuts ribbon on new elections, voter registration office

The 16,000-square foot building at 1550 South Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough will allow elections and registration more room to meet the demands of the second fastest-growing county in metro Atlanta, officials said.

“I was told by a lot of people that this wouldn’t happen,” Ameika Pitts, Henry Director of Election and Voter Registration, said in a statement. “But we have a board and a county government that supports us. And when this location came on the market, they acted. I couldn’t be more excited. We now have the space to do an even more outstanding job for the people of Henry.”