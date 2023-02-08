Henry County cuts ribbon on new elections, voter registration office

Henry County on Tuesday cut the ribbon on a new space for its election and voter registration office.
The 16,000-square foot building at 1550 South Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough will allow elections and registration more room to meet the demands of the second fastest-growing county in metro Atlanta, officials said.
“I was told by a lot of people that this wouldn’t happen,” Ameika Pitts, Henry Director of Election and Voter Registration, said in a statement. “But we have a board and a county government that supports us. And when this location came on the market, they acted. I couldn’t be more excited. We now have the space to do an even more outstanding job for the people of Henry.”
The county said that staff did some of the renovation work, including 13 tradesman working for the elections office. The building was a formerly used by a grocery retailer and sat vacant for more than a year.
“We are so happy to celebrate the opening of this new building,” Henry Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell said. “It was a journey but we got here. Our voters now have a place that they can come to and have all their needs met.”
