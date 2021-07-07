Henry Commission on road to strike TSPLOST deal with cities

Henry County could take another step forward in its plans to put a $245 million TSPLOT on the ballot this fall.
The Henry Commission is expected to take up intergovernmental agreements Wednesday with the county’s four cities that are key to getting the tax increase before voters in November.
The commission last week pulled together a wish list of projects members would like to tackle if the SPLOST is approve. Many of the proposals are for road widenings, including Ga. 81, Bill Gardner Parkway and Jonesboro and Mill roads.
Some funds will be used to resurface and repair neighborhood and subdivision streets and sidewalks.
