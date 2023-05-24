Henry Chairwoman Harrell to give ‘state of the county’ address

Henry County Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell will give the south metro Atlanta community’s “State of the County” address today in Stockbridge.
The 11:30 a.m. event will be held at the newly renovated Merle Manders Conference Center and will be hosted by the Council for Quality Growth in partnership with Henry County and the Henry Chamber of Commerce.
The gathering will also feature remarks from Henry County Manager Cheri Matthews, Truist Senior Vice President Charlene Craig, and Katherine Zitsch, director of the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Metro North Georgia Water Planning District.
“We’re grateful for our ongoing partnership with Henry County working on behalf of our members for healthy policies that support growth” said Michael Paris, president & CEO of the Council. “We look forward, each year, to hearing how it has come together to support the county’s promising economic future.”
