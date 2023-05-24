X

Henry Chairwoman Harrell to give ‘state of the county’ address

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Henry County Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell will give the south metro Atlanta community’s “State of the County” address today in Stockbridge.

The 11:30 a.m. event will be held at the newly renovated Merle Manders Conference Center and will be hosted by the Council for Quality Growth in partnership with Henry County and the Henry Chamber of Commerce.

The gathering will also feature remarks from Henry County Manager Cheri Matthews, Truist Senior Vice President Charlene Craig, and Katherine Zitsch, director of the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Metro North Georgia Water Planning District.

“We’re grateful for our ongoing partnership with Henry County working on behalf of our members for healthy policies that support growth” said Michael Paris, president & CEO of the Council. “We look forward, each year, to hearing how it has come together to support the county’s promising economic future.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

GBI investigating after Covington officer shot in head; suspect dead13m ago

Credit: cust

Emory study on PAD, peripheral artery disease, focuses on amputations
1h ago

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
10h ago

AJC IN ISRAEL | Georgia is on the hunt for cyberjobs in Israel’s desert
1h ago

AJC IN ISRAEL | Georgia is on the hunt for cyberjobs in Israel’s desert
1h ago

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta hires new chief operating officer
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

U.S. Army Secretary to speak at Clayton high school graduations
59m ago
Fulton board to consider tax break for new apartments near Beltline
22h ago
Officer misconduct investigators blocked from Atlanta detention center
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Julia Distelhurst

Cooks share how aprons bring back family memories and tug at our heartstrings
19h ago
Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top