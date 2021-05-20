Gwinnett to hold Saturday safety training for Asian business owners

Gwinnett County is holding safety training for local Asian American and Pacific Islander business owners.
The safety and awareness training will take place Saturday morning at the Gwinnett Police Training Center in Lawrenceville.
It comes at a time of increased hate crimes against Asian American residents and two months after the metro Atlanta spa shootings that killed six women of Asian descent.
The county’s training will have presentations on how business owners can operate safely, who to call in an emergency and how to stay vigilant to avoid becoming a victim of crime.
The county police, fire department, sheriff’s office, district attorney, and solicitor will all give presentations and two county commissioners will participate, as well.
The seminar will be limited to 40 people in person; businesses can also participate online. They can register at AAPISafetyTraining.eventbrite.com.
The training will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It’s sponsored by the Gwinnett Community Outreach Advisory Boardg in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.