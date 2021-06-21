Gwinnett tax commissioner closes offices Monday for Juneteenth

The Gwinnett County tax commissioner announced Friday her office would be closed Monday to celebrate Juneteenth.
The June 19 commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. became a federal holiday last week. Gwinnett County celebrated the holiday with a Saturday event. Additionally, the Gwinnett Remembrance Coalition and other groups collected soil Saturday at the site of a Lawrenceville lynching.
Gwinnett County commissioners last week recognized the 1911 death of Charles Hale, the first time in living memory the government has done so.
The tax commissioner, Tiffany Porter, said the holiday is a turning point in U.S. history.
“For many families, it is something they remember daily, and I wholeheartedly support this nation, and this county, in formally memorializing Juneteenth on an annual basis,” she said in a statement.
Tag offices, the dealer division and the main tax office at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville will all be closed. Customers who had Monday appointments will be contacted with new appointment times.
Renewal information can be found at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/renew.