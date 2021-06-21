Gwinnett tax commissioner closes offices Monday for Juneteenth

The June 19 commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. became a federal holiday last week. Gwinnett County celebrated the holiday with a Saturday event. Additionally, the Gwinnett Remembrance Coalition and other groups collected soil Saturday at the site of a Lawrenceville lynching.

Gwinnett County commissioners last week recognized the 1911 death of Charles Hale, the first time in living memory the government has done so.