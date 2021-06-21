ajc logo
Gwinnett tax commissioner closes offices Monday for Juneteenth

Tax commissioner Tiffany Porter, right, announced Friday that she was closing her offices Monday to celebrate Juneteenth. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) AJC FILE PHOTO
By Arielle Kass, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Gwinnett County tax commissioner announced Friday her office would be closed Monday to celebrate Juneteenth.

The June 19 commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. became a federal holiday last week. Gwinnett County celebrated the holiday with a Saturday event. Additionally, the Gwinnett Remembrance Coalition and other groups collected soil Saturday at the site of a Lawrenceville lynching.

Gwinnett County commissioners last week recognized the 1911 death of Charles Hale, the first time in living memory the government has done so.

The tax commissioner, Tiffany Porter, said the holiday is a turning point in U.S. history.

“For many families, it is something they remember daily, and I wholeheartedly support this nation, and this county, in formally memorializing Juneteenth on an annual basis,” she said in a statement.

Tag offices, the dealer division and the main tax office at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville will all be closed. Customers who had Monday appointments will be contacted with new appointment times.

Renewal information can be found at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/renew.

