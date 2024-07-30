Gwinnett spends $1.4M to replace break-prone water main

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners this month awarded a $1.4 million contract to GS Construction to replace 0.7 miles of water main that has a history of breaking in the Ansley Brook subdivision southwest of Lawrenceville.
The PVC pipe along Ridgedale Way is more than 40 years old and serves five cul-de-sacs, according to a map the water resources department included in a memo.
GS Construction was also awarded a separate $828,000 contract to replace 0.4 miles of asbestos cement water main along Bristol Lane and Nelson Drive south of Duluth. Those pipes are more than 50 years old, according to the county.
GS Construction was chosen for both contracts over three other bidders. The contract for the Ansley Brook repairs lasts 230 days and the term for the work near Duluth is 270 days, according to county documents.
