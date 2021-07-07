ajc logo
Gwinnett school district to hold summer graduation

Gwinnett County Public Schools is holding summer graduation Thursday at Gas South Arena.
Gwinnett County Public Schools is holding summer graduation Thursday at Gas South Arena. Featured is a photo from 2020. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

About 580 students will graduate Thursday from Gwinnett County Public Schools in a ceremony at Gas South Arena.

The celebration will start at 10 a.m. at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, formerly Infinite Energy Arena.

Family members and others who cannot attend in person may watch the ceremony live on the arena’s YouTube channel.

The students are seniors who completed the school district’s summer session. They will wear caps and gowns from their home schools.

