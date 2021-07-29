Gwinnett school board appoints two middle school principals

Lin Thornton will be the new principal at Jones Middle School, according to a news release. She takes the place of Memorie Reesman, who in May was named principal of Seckinger High School, scheduled to open in August 2022.

Thornton for the past six years has served as an assistant principal at North Gwinnett High School. She was also an assistant principal at Norcross High, a teacher and administrator in Boston Public Schools and a teacher for Atlanta Public Schools. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Spelman College, a master’s in educational administration from Boston College and a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Mercer University.