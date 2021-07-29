Gwinnett school board appoints two middle school principals

The Gwinnett County Board of Education recently appointed two new principals for middle schools.
Lin Thornton will be the new principal at Jones Middle School, according to a news release. She takes the place of Memorie Reesman, who in May was named principal of Seckinger High School, scheduled to open in August 2022.
Thornton for the past six years has served as an assistant principal at North Gwinnett High School. She was also an assistant principal at Norcross High, a teacher and administrator in Boston Public Schools and a teacher for Atlanta Public Schools. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Spelman College, a master’s in educational administration from Boston College and a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Mercer University.
The board also promoted Brooks Baggett, assistant principal at Northbrook Middle, to principal of the school. He will take the place of Keith Thompson, who is now assistant superintendent of middle schools.
Baggett spent 12 years as a high school social studies teacher in Gwinnett, until 2014 when he became assistant principal. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Georgia, a master’s in secondary education from Georgia State University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Walden University.