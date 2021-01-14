Gwinnett Library reverts to curbside pick-up

“We know that the pandemic has affected our lives in a very unexpected way,” library Executive Director Charles Pace said in a news release. “This decision has been carefully considered. Our priority has always been the safety and security of our customers and staff. Our desire is to continue providing our services to the community in the safest and most effective way possible. We understand that our curbside and digital services are critical to the community as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times.”

The library now holds books for up to 10 days, and its digital services are still available to the public. The Dacula and Norcross branch locations are continuing free drive-through food and meal distribution on Tuesdays until May, and the Buford branch continues to offer its passport service by appointment.