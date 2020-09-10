Gwinnett Library reopening branches, requiring masks

The library system first closed branches in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and instituted a curbside pick-up program in May. Branches first reopened to guests in June, but the library decided to return to a curbside-only system in late July.

That rollback of the library reopening plan was driven by an increasing number of customers without masks. At the time, masks were not required, but “strongly encouraged.” The library’s Duluth branch closed in mid-July after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, and the library system said that lax mask use was “exacerbating the potential for germ spread.”