Gwinnett library launches free online early learning program

The program is a revamp of one formerly known as 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Now known as Kindergarten, Here We Come, the program helps children get a jump-start on reading and other early learning skills. Those who register can access live story times and online activities. Parents can track the amount of time they spend reading with their preschool-aged children. These hours are logged into a program called Beanstack.

The new program, available through the library’s website, is the start of the library system’s new efforts to expand its online early learning resources. There will soon be a resources page on the library’s website where parents can find tips, instructional videos and other learning tools that can be used at home before a child starts kindergarten.